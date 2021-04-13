Fisker Inc. (FSR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.99 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) started the day on April 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.48% at $14.71. During the day, the stock rose to $15.32 and sunk to $14.50 before settling in for the price of $15.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSR posted a 52-week range of $8.70-$31.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -402.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $277.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.42.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Fisker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 37.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,250,000 shares at the rate of 21.75, making the entire transaction reach 27,191,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,979,307. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 793,570 for 22.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,960,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,986,197 in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -402.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 75.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52.

In the same vein, FSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.28% that was lower than 105.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

