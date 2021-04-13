ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) flaunted slowness of -6.51% at $14.37, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $14.575 and sunk to $14.30 before settling in for the price of $15.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $7.66-$18.47.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 97354 employees. It has generated 15,126,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.39 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ICICI Bank Limited industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.69, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.24% that was lower than 36.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) volume hits 6.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2021, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Analyst Insights

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Open at price of $23.27: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) open the trading on April 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.43% to $23.34. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is -58.20% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) started the day on April 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.35% at $0.51. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Antero Resources Corporation (AR) performance over the last week is recorded -11.06%

Sana Meer - 0
As on April 12, 2021, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) started slowly as it slid -1.96% to $9.01. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.4122: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2021, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.94%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) last month volatility was 6.16%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) open the trading on April 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -39.47% to $80.36. During...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.