ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) flaunted slowness of -6.51% at $14.37, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $14.575 and sunk to $14.30 before settling in for the price of $15.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $7.66-$18.47.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 97354 employees. It has generated 15,126,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.39 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ICICI Bank Limited industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.69, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.24% that was lower than 36.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.