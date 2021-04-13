Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.22

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on April 12, 2021, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.95% to $52.85. During the day, the stock rose to $53.93 and sunk to $52.74 before settling in for the price of $45.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUAN posted a 52-week range of $16.45-$51.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 331.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $283.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. It has generated 208,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,054. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.35, operating margin was +9.00 and Pretax Margin of +0.68.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 21,000 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 945,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 382,787. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 21,000 for 45.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 952,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 403,787 in total.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.95 while generating a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 331.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.22.

In the same vein, NUAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nuance Communications Inc., NUAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.24 million was better the volume of 4.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.33% that was higher than 47.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

