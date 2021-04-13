TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Moves -11.25% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) started the day on April 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -11.25% at $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.52 and sunk to $1.34 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLG posted a 52-week range of $1.39-$4.02.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -24.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1830, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3842.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 26 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 95,891 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -266,690. The stock had 0.95 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.42, operating margin was -139.13 and Pretax Margin of -277.41.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. TD Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.29%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -278.12 while generating a return on equity of -161.04.

TD Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.60%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.28.

In the same vein, GLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1827.

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.80% that was lower than 90.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

