Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Moves -6.04% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) flaunted slowness of -6.04% at $1.71, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.81 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$3.47.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $187.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2162, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3347.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.98 and Pretax Margin of -120.92.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Titan Medical Inc. industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 4.23% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -120.92.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.36.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Titan Medical Inc., TMDI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.2109.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.97% that was lower than 126.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

