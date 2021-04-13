VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.11

By Steve Mayer
Markets

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) started the day on April 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.17% at $28.64. During the day, the stock rose to $28.95 and sunk to $28.35 before settling in for the price of $28.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $13.97-$29.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $536.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $535.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 147 employees. It has generated 8,337,238 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,065,810. The stock had 0.91 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +96.97, operating margin was +73.81 and Pretax Margin of +73.19.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. VICI Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 13,200 shares at the rate of 28.26, making the entire transaction reach 373,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,998. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director bought 5,100 for 23.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,992. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,363 in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +72.76 while generating a return on equity of 10.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.95, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.01.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.56% that was lower than 26.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

