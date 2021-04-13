Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.53

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) established initial surge of 32.51% at $6.96, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.45 and sunk to $6.54 before settling in for the price of $5.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WHLM posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$12.92.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -13.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 70 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 594,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,586. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.19, operating margin was -7.62 and Pretax Margin of -9.71.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wilhelmina International Inc. industry. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.90%, in contrast to 47.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 5.78, making the entire transaction reach 23,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 920,336. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 14,813 for 10.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 148,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 916,336 in total.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.88 while generating a return on equity of -26.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wilhelmina International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80%.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, WHLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96.

Technical Analysis of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wilhelmina International Inc., WHLM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.73% that was higher than 88.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.