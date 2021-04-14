17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.86M

By Zach King
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) started the day on April 13, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.37% at $6.49. During the day, the stock rose to $6.69 and sunk to $6.20 before settling in for the price of $6.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$23.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.58.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2613 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.71, operating margin was -103.07 and Pretax Margin of -103.52.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.20%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -103.52 while generating a return on equity of -112.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in the upcoming year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.09.

In the same vein, YQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.09 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

