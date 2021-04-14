Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Open at price of $15.81: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGCUU) open the trading on April 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.96% to $16.14. During the day, the stock rose to $17.00 and sunk to $13.69 before settling in for the price of $14.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGCUU posted a 52-week range of $11.10-$18.92.

This publicly-traded company’s shares float of $50.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.96.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s Director bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 250,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGCUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22.

Technical Analysis of Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU)

[Altimeter Growth Corp., AGCUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.62% that was lower than 71.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.