AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) went up 0.11% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) started the day on April 13, 2021, with a price increase of 0.11% at $9.01. During the day, the stock rose to $11.56 and sunk to $8.71 before settling in for the price of $9.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPG posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$19.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.40% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5 workers. It has generated 216,130 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,097. The stock had 7.08 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.27, operating margin was -26.49 and Pretax Margin of -29.66.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.66 while generating a return on equity of -133.71.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.38.

In the same vein, AMPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.94% that was lower than 224.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

