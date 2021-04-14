Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) EPS growth this year is 9.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on April 13, 2021, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) started slowly as it slid -1.23% to $4.01. During the day, the stock rose to $4.16 and sunk to $3.84 before settling in for the price of $4.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGTC posted a 52-week range of $3.56-$9.67.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 83 employees. It has generated 29,554 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -552,916. The stock had 377.38 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1913.66 and Pretax Margin of -1865.55.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.66%, in contrast to 37.30% institutional ownership.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1870.85 while generating a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in the upcoming year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42.

In the same vein, AGTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.63 million was lower the volume of 2.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.14% that was lower than 99.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -18.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) open the trading on April 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.91% to $2.22. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) as it 5-day change was -7.23%

Shaun Noe - 0
Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) started the day on April 13, 2021, with a price increase of 1.76% at $2.31. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) went up 0.79% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) established initial surge of 0.79% at $2.56, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.83

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2021, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Company News

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) plunge -14.21% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) open the trading on April 13, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.59% to $1.69. During...
Read more
Company News

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) last month performance of -20.55% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) started the day on April 13, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.09% at $0.95. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.