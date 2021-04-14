Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) last month performance of -16.00% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2021, Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.96% to $3.15. During the day, the stock rose to $3.27 and sunk to $3.07 before settling in for the price of $3.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSS posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$13.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.41.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 93 employees. It has generated 187,215 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,355. The stock had 4.29 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.41, operating margin was -61.73 and Pretax Margin of +7.54.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Document Security Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.16%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 39,785 shares at the rate of 0.18, making the entire transaction reach 7,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,457,378. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23, Company’s 10% Owner bought 30,000,000 for 0.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,400,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,417,593 in total.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +20.49 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.40%.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.07.

In the same vein, DSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Document Security Systems Inc., DSS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million was inferior to the volume of 4.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.82% that was lower than 97.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.