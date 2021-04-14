Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.26

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on April 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.91% to $63.23. During the day, the stock rose to $63.44 and sunk to $60.63 before settling in for the price of $62.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $22.47-$64.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -14.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -229.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $592.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $588.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 56500 workers. It has generated 160,142 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,407. The stock had 8.17 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.80, operating margin was -52.09 and Pretax Margin of -47.04.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 61.85, making the entire transaction reach 30,925 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,332. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s EVP Corporate Services sold 28,795 for 59.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,727,196. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,296 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.68) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -33.97 while generating a return on equity of -32.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -229.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.13.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.30, a figure that is expected to reach -1.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

[Southwest Airlines Co., LUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.40% that was lower than 33.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

