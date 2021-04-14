Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) EPS is poised to hit -0.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) open the trading on April 13, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.63% to $6.32. During the day, the stock rose to $6.55 and sunk to $6.14 before settling in for the price of $6.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYRS posted a 52-week range of $6.25-$15.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 116.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $408.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.16.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 103 workers. It has generated 146,534 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -815,903. The stock had 1.34 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -545.27 and Pretax Margin of -556.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 86.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 3,628 shares at the rate of 9.47, making the entire transaction reach 34,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Director sold 3,750 for 12.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,188. This particular insider is now the holder of 321,711 in total.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.5) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -556.80 while generating a return on equity of -99.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in the upcoming year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.06.

In the same vein, SYRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

[Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., SYRS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.31% that was lower than 102.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.