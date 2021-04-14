The key reasons why Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is -49.81% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on April 13, 2021, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) started slowly as it slid -1.47% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.40 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVGR posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$2.67.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6496, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7860.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 75 employees. It has generated 116,813 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -253,413. The stock had 5.96 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.88, operating margin was -198.65 and Pretax Margin of -216.94.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Avinger Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 8.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 9,145 shares at the rate of 0.33, making the entire transaction reach 3,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,738. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,097 for 0.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,015. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,409 in total.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -216.94 while generating a return on equity of -190.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avinger Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avinger Inc. (AVGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.42.

In the same vein, AVGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Avinger Inc., AVGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.66 million was lower the volume of 18.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1344.

Raw Stochastic average of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.12% that was lower than 182.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

