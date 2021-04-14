The Western Union Company (WU) recent quarterly performance of 12.49% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2021, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) set off with pace as it heaved 1.20% to $25.40. During the day, the stock rose to $25.42 and sunk to $25.07 before settling in for the price of $25.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $17.56-$25.73.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $409.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11000 employees. It has generated 438,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.82, operating margin was +20.80 and Pretax Margin of +17.73.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer/Secretary sold 7,164 shares at the rate of 24.85, making the entire transaction reach 178,025 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,562. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 1,003 for 24.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,744. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,923 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.43 while generating a return on equity of 1,011.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.17, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.02.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Western Union Company, WU]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.01 million was inferior to the volume of 4.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.32% that was lower than 24.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

