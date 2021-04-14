United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.25 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) open the trading on April 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.58% to $9.56. During the day, the stock rose to $9.62 and sunk to $9.42 before settling in for the price of $9.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $2.33-$11.28.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 209.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19929 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.92, operating margin was +8.91 and Pretax Margin of +12.02.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 13.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 209.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.93, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.30.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

[United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.88% that was lower than 62.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

