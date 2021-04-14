UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) surge 0.01% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) started the day on April 13, 2021, with a price increase of 6.90% at $1.55. During the day, the stock rose to $1.59 and sunk to $1.4032 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTSI posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -27.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -499.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7008, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4556.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 478 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.52, operating margin was -95.61 and Pretax Margin of -104.72.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.60%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -97.39 while generating a return on equity of -26.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -499.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38.

In the same vein, UTSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66.

Technical Analysis of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1433.

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.61% that was lower than 98.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.