ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) volume hits 3.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 14, 2021, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) started slowly as it slid -4.05% to $7.59. During the day, the stock rose to $7.81 and sunk to $7.555 before settling in for the price of $7.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$9.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.59 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 101981 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.42, operating margin was +7.43 and Pretax Margin of +7.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.78 while generating a return on equity of 13.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.07.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.48 million was lower the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.03% that was lower than 44.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.