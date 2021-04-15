Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) latest performance of 1.64% is not what was on cards

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) established initial surge of 1.64% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on April 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.76 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$1.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9788, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0865.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 222 employees. It has generated 163,910 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -77,761. The stock had 23.13 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.99, operating margin was -43.64 and Pretax Margin of -47.77.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cyren Ltd. industry. Cyren Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 54.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s VP, Human Resources sold 2,019 shares at the rate of 1.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,403 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,440.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -47.44 while generating a return on equity of -93.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyren Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cyren Ltd., CYRN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.0566.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.13% that was lower than 117.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.