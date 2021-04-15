dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) 14-day ATR is 1.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) open the trading on April 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.93% to $19.45. During the day, the stock rose to $20.25 and sunk to $19.15 before settling in for the price of $19.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMYD posted a 52-week range of $9.80-$23.49.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $678.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.10.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58.

In the same vein, DMYD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD)

[dMY Technology Group Inc. II, DMYD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.65% that was higher than 104.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.