Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.73

By Shaun Noe
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 14, 2021, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.06% to $35.36. During the day, the stock rose to $35.51 and sunk to $35.21 before settling in for the price of $35.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KDP posted a 52-week range of $25.27-$35.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 13.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.41 billion, simultaneously with a float of $802.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27000 workers. It has generated 430,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 49,074. The stock had 9.98 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.59, operating margin was +24.01 and Pretax Margin of +15.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.00%, in contrast to 42.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 37,384 shares at the rate of 33.30, making the entire transaction reach 1,244,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,995. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 30.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,000 in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.40 while generating a return on equity of 5.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.10, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.48.

In the same vein, KDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.97 million was inferior to the volume of 5.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.25% that was lower than 17.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

