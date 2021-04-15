Koss Corporation (KOSS) went up 0.05% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) started the day on April 14, 2021, with a price increase of 0.05% at $19.41. During the day, the stock rose to $21.90 and sunk to $19.05 before settling in for the price of $19.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOSS posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$127.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 54 workers. It has generated 494,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,584. The stock had 6.07 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was -2.64 and Pretax Margin of -2.53.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Koss Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.60%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,000 shares at the rate of 22.85, making the entire transaction reach 365,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s VP – Operations sold 7,550 for 23.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koss Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.20%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koss Corporation (KOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $206.49, and its Beta score is -2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.02.

In the same vein, KOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.90% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 216.13% that was lower than 414.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.