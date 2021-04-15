Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) went down -0.68% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 14, 2021, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.68% to $1.47. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.44 before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPCN posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.42.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $132.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6440, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5517.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lipocine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s Director sold 6,700 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 9,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 693,548. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,228,090 in total.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -193.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, LPCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lipocine Inc., LPCN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 4.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.1083.

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.36% that was lower than 93.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

