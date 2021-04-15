MetLife Inc. (MET) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.78M

By Zach King
As on April 14, 2021, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.10% to $62.73. During the day, the stock rose to $63.06 and sunk to $61.87 before settling in for the price of $62.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MET posted a 52-week range of $29.18-$62.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 2.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $899.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $762.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.99.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 46500 workers. It has generated 1,458,968 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +11.92 and Pretax Margin of +10.21.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. MetLife Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 7,742 shares at the rate of 59.52, making the entire transaction reach 460,776 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,436. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer sold 17,055 for 54.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 937,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,853 in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.52) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +7.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

MetLife Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MetLife Inc. (MET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.10, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.50.

In the same vein, MET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.65, a figure that is expected to reach 1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MetLife Inc., MET], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.42 million was lower the volume of 5.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of MetLife Inc. (MET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.36% that was lower than 26.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

