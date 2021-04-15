The key reasons why C3.ai Inc. (AI) is -62.77% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) open the trading on April 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.65% to $68.46. During the day, the stock rose to $73.70 and sunk to $64.75 before settling in for the price of $63.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $58.80-$183.90.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.66.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 44.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 shares at the rate of 76.06, making the entire transaction reach 45,638,412 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,595,656. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,819 for 81.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,262,953. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,239,472 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.56.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

[C3.ai Inc., AI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.31% While, its Average True Range was 5.56.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

COVID-19 Testing Frequency Is Unlikely To Decline And Abbott Labs (ABT) Is Main Beneficiary

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
The stock of Abbott Labs (ABT) has gained almost 40% over the past year. Sales of COVID-19 tests for the ABT stock were strong,...
Read more

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) last month volatility was 7.08%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
As on April 14, 2021, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) started slowly as it slid -0.72% to $5.48. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) volume hits 1.42 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) flaunted slowness of -3.07% at $0.92, as the Stock market unbolted on April 14, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Open at price of $52.41: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 14, 2021, Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) set off with pace as it heaved 1.88% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Athenex Inc. (ATNX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.84%

Sana Meer - 0
Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) started the day on April 14, 2021, with a price increase of 4.40% at $4.16. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) 14-day ATR is 0.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
As on April 14, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.06% to $2.02. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) EPS growth this year is 126.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sana Meer - 0
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) flaunted slowness of -7.78% at $49.42, as the Stock market unbolted on April 14, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.