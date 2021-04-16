China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.37 million

By Steve Mayer
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) started the day on April 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.53% at $3.55. During the day, the stock rose to $4.30 and sunk to $3.42 before settling in for the price of $3.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $3.19-$10.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 80 employees. It has generated 53,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,468. The stock had 2.33 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.06, operating margin was +9.87 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.83.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.88.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.23% that was higher than 134.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

COVID-19 Testing Frequency Is Unlikely To Decline And Abbott Labs (ABT) Is Main Beneficiary

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
The stock of Abbott Labs (ABT) has gained almost 40% over the past year. Sales of COVID-19 tests for the ABT stock were strong,...
Read more

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Related Stories

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) 20 Days SMA touch -10.34%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) open the trading on April 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.29% to $1.34. During...
Read more
McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recent quarterly performance of 20.02% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on April 15, 2021, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.42% to $1.18. During the day,...
Read more
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.65

Steve Mayer - 0
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) established initial surge of 1.90% at $20.95, as the Stock market unbolted on April 15, 2021. During the...
Read more
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.94 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 15, 2021, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
GAN Limited (GAN) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) open the trading on April 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.85% to $17.96. During the...
Read more
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) last week performance was -19.32%

Steve Mayer - 0
Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) started the day on April 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.73% at $1.67. During the day, the stock...
Read more

