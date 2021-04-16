Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) is -8.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) started the day on April 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.17% at $14.61. During the day, the stock rose to $15.8896 and sunk to $14.21 before settling in for the price of $15.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNOG posted a 52-week range of $9.79-$27.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -225.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.50%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -225.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.05.

In the same vein, GNOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.10% that was higher than 89.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

