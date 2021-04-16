Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) volume hits 0.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 15, 2021, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.42% to $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $3.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTSL posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$3.81.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.85.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 58 employees. It has generated 152,735 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,647. The stock had 8.72 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.24, operating margin was -3.27 and Pretax Margin of -3.62.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.90%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.70 while generating a return on equity of -6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.20%.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78.

In the same vein, MTSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11.

Technical Analysis of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., MTSL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.93% that was lower than 98.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

