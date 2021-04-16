No matter how cynical the overall market is HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) performance over the last week is recorded -3.73%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) started the day on April 15, 2021, with a price increase of 1.39% at $71.51. During the day, the stock rose to $71.85 and sunk to $71.075 before settling in for the price of $70.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDB posted a 52-week range of $35.65-$84.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.73.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 116971 employees. It has generated 12,630,862 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.84 and Pretax Margin of +25.85.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 16.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, HDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.61% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.99% that was higher than 33.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.