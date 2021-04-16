Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) 20 Days SMA touch -5.00%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 15, 2021, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) started slowly as it slid -5.00% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.47 and sunk to $1.29 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIHS posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$2.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -145.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4772, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0622.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 179 employees. It has generated 87,461 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -17,242. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.98, operating margin was -27.28 and Pretax Margin of -27.57.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Senmiao Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.10%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19.71 while generating a return on equity of -55.22.

Senmiao Technology Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -145.10%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.86.

In the same vein, AIHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Senmiao Technology Limited, AIHS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.9 million was lower the volume of 3.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1259.

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.28% that was lower than 110.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.