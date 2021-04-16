Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) went up 2.69% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on April 15, 2021, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.69% to $20.26. During the day, the stock rose to $20.495 and sunk to $20.11 before settling in for the price of $19.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBSW posted a 52-week range of $6.09-$20.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $668.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.02, operating margin was +32.85 and Pretax Margin of +26.52.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 14.40% institutional ownership.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +23.01 while generating a return on equity of 59.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in the upcoming year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.96, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 124.61.

In the same vein, SBSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.91, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sibanye Stillwater Limited, SBSW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.99 million was better the volume of 2.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.25% that was lower than 54.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

