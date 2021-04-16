The key reasons why International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is -16.11% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) open the trading on April 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.18% to $17.03. During the day, the stock rose to $17.25 and sunk to $16.66 before settling in for the price of $17.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IGT posted a 52-week range of $5.57-$20.30.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -627.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.59.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11000 employees. It has generated 281,993 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,023. The stock had 2.32 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.46, operating margin was +7.64 and Pretax Margin of -27.21.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. International Game Technology PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.63%, in contrast to 42.50% institutional ownership.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -30.15 while generating a return on equity of -77.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -627.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -63.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.02.

In the same vein, IGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

[International Game Technology PLC, IGT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.72% that was lower than 63.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

