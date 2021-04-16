Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) is -24.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) flaunted slowness of -9.62% at $7.99, as the Stock market unbolted on April 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.965 and sunk to $7.40 before settling in for the price of $8.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIOT posted a 52-week range of $4.84-$18.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $551.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 733 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.59, operating margin was +2.60 and Pretax Margin of +3.74.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd industry. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.17%, in contrast to 57.20% institutional ownership.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 11.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, VIOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Viomi Technology Co. Ltd, VIOT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.35% that was lower than 120.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.