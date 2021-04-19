Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) went down -1.00% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on April 16, 2021, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $5.96. During the day, the stock rose to $6.04 and sunk to $5.65 before settling in for the price of $6.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACTG posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$9.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -24.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 549.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $296.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. It has generated 1,489,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,727,300. The stock had 58.57 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.65, operating margin was -65.54 and Pretax Margin of +377.02.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Acacia Research Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Chief IP Officer sold 5,565 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 22,785 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,850. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Chief IP Officer sold 4,726 for 3.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,415 in total.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +317.46 while generating a return on equity of 39.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 549.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.85, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.96.

In the same vein, ACTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Acacia Research Corporation, ACTG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 1.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.63% that was lower than 65.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.