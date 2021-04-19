AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) 20 Days SMA touch -16.01%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 16, 2021, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) started slowly as it slid -10.71% to $5.00. During the day, the stock rose to $5.62 and sunk to $5.00 before settling in for the price of $5.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANPC posted a 52-week range of $3.15-$12.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -140.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 101 employees. It has generated 14,140 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -131,761. The stock had 3.37 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.24, operating margin was -824.85 and Pretax Margin of -940.79.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.84%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -931.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -140.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.71.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.58% that was lower than 119.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.