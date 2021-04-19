Asana Inc. (ASAN) last month performance of 1.54% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) started the day on April 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.95% at $33.54. During the day, the stock rose to $34.00 and sunk to $32.76 before settling in for the price of $33.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $20.57-$43.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1080 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 210,189 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -196,028. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.34, operating margin was -77.34 and Pretax Margin of -92.59.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 47.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,072 shares at the rate of 29.50, making the entire transaction reach 769,124 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 289,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,000 for 32.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,314,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 478,103 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -93.26 while generating a return on equity of -457.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.32.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.97% that was lower than 61.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.