Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) is 19.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 16, 2021, Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) set off with pace as it heaved 2.54% to $102.33. During the day, the stock rose to $103.09 and sunk to $97.7825 before settling in for the price of $99.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRKS posted a 52-week range of $32.56-$101.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.40.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3200 employees. It has generated 284,037 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,587. The stock had 4.66 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.96, operating margin was +9.87 and Pretax Margin of +8.36.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Brooks Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s SVP, GM BLS-Products sold 6,490 shares at the rate of 69.62, making the entire transaction reach 451,834 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,575. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s CEO sold 27,822 for 69.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,936,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 377,711 in total.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 5.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $96.08, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.91.

In the same vein, BRKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brooks Automation Inc., BRKS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.74 million was inferior to the volume of 0.91 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.10% While, its Average True Range was 5.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.21% that was lower than 69.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

