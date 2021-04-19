Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) average volume reaches $1.67M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 16, 2021, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) set off with pace as it heaved 3.27% to $6.31. During the day, the stock rose to $6.465 and sunk to $6.07 before settling in for the price of $6.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $3.35-$7.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $599.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12435 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,321,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 506,002. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.74, operating margin was +11.41 and Pretax Margin of +18.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.80 while generating a return on equity of 9.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.76% that was lower than 53.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.