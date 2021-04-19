CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) volume hits 1.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on April 16, 2021, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) started slowly as it slid 0.00% to $4.32. During the day, the stock rose to $4.38 and sunk to $4.245 before settling in for the price of $4.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$9.06.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.02.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -30.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.78 million was lower the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.84% that was lower than 50.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Becomes Attractive Again

Today's Spotlight Sana Meer - 0
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) soared 13.24 % to $ 57.92 this recent Friday. In the midcap index, LSCC shares accounted for 6.97 billion in market...
Read more

COVID-19 Testing Frequency Is Unlikely To Decline And Abbott Labs (ABT) Is Main Beneficiary

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
The stock of Abbott Labs (ABT) has gained almost 40% over the past year. Sales of COVID-19 tests for the ABT stock were strong,...
Read more

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) average volume reaches $1.36M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) started the day on April 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.18% at $7.90. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Moves -1.49% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) flaunted slowness of -1.49% at $4.63, as the Stock market unbolted on April 16, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) latest performance of 2.54% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 16, 2021, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Top Picks

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $842.70K

Zach King - 0
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) open the trading on April 16, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.36% to $23.25. During...
Read more
Top Picks

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) return on Assets touches 7.14: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) started the day on April 16, 2021, with a price increase of 1.05% at $258.71. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
As on April 16, 2021, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $13.89. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.