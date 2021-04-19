Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) latest performance of 2.54% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 16, 2021, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) set off with pace as it heaved 2.54% to $44.85. During the day, the stock rose to $45.51 and sunk to $42.42 before settling in for the price of $43.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCT posted a 52-week range of $35.10-$59.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1405 employees. It has generated 144,684 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,633. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.09, operating margin was -13.47 and Pretax Margin of -13.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 08, this organization’s Director sold 3,120 shares at the rate of 42.17, making the entire transaction reach 131,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,587. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07, Company’s Director sold 16,880 for 42.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 712,428. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,707 in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.50 while generating a return on equity of -4.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 264.02.

In the same vein, DCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Duck Creek Technologies Inc., DCT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.7 million was inferior to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.87% that was lower than 53.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.