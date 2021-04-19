Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) EPS growth this year is -21.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) open the trading on April 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.16% to $89.02. During the day, the stock rose to $89.13 and sunk to $87.66 before settling in for the price of $88.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EW posted a 52-week range of $66.23-$92.08.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $623.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $620.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.02.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14900 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 294,383 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,262. The stock had 7.30 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.94, operating margin was +29.55 and Pretax Margin of +20.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s CVP, TAVR sold 7,830 shares at the rate of 85.84, making the entire transaction reach 672,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 363,783. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 09, Company’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development sold 13,077 for 84.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,102,046. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,845 in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.53) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.77 while generating a return on equity of 18.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.95, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.90.

In the same vein, EW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

[Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.00% that was lower than 22.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.