Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.47

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) open the trading on April 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.04% to $32.54. During the day, the stock rose to $32.655 and sunk to $31.99 before settling in for the price of $31.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JEF posted a 52-week range of $11.82-$34.86.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4945 employees. It has generated 1,394,875 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 155,803. The stock had 1.11 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.93, operating margin was +31.57 and Pretax Margin of +15.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.50%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Former Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 31.59, making the entire transaction reach 315,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,756. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07, Company’s Former Director sold 10,000 for 31.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 312,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,756 in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 2/27/2021 suggests? It has posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.24) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.26, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, JEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

[Jefferies Financial Group Inc., JEF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.19% that was lower than 31.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Becomes Attractive Again

Today's Spotlight Sana Meer - 0
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) soared 13.24 % to $ 57.92 this recent Friday. In the midcap index, LSCC shares accounted for 6.97 billion in market...
Read more

COVID-19 Testing Frequency Is Unlikely To Decline And Abbott Labs (ABT) Is Main Beneficiary

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
The stock of Abbott Labs (ABT) has gained almost 40% over the past year. Sales of COVID-19 tests for the ABT stock were strong,...
Read more

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) as it 5-day change was 2.07%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on April 16, 2021, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.52% to $370.72. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) EPS growth this year is -16.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) flaunted slowness of -0.96% at $66.25, as the Stock market unbolted on April 16, 2021. During...
Read more
Company News

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) went up 0.19% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 16, 2021, FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.19%...
Read more
Company News

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) surge 3.43% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) started the day on April 16, 2021, with a price increase of 1.52% at $63.35. During the...
Read more
Company News

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) last month performance of 3.88% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
As on April 16, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.42% to $28.91. During...
Read more
Company News

Fortive Corporation (FTV) is 4.85% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) established initial surge of 0.24% at $72.38, as the Stock market unbolted on April 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.