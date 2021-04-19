Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Becomes Attractive Again

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) soared 13.24 % to $ 57.92 this recent Friday. In the midcap index, LSCC shares accounted for 6.97 billion in market capitalization. The stock gained 21.89% a month ago, 33.27 % a quarter ago, and 74.25% six months ago. Last week the volatility was 4.04%, compared to 4.66% last month.

The performance of LSCC over the past few months saw its stock price rise on Friday. A few metrics will allow us to use this year to evaluate how the stock has performed. Today’s stock price of LSCC is currently trading at $34.53, which is lower than the 52-week high of $51.49 by -12.49%. The curreLSCC’sding price of LSCC is -213.76%, below the 52-week low of $18.46.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) joined the popular indexes, its shares gained in value as index funds, and large investors acquired them.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was $ 107.2 million. The company will publish its quarterly report on May 4 and forecast revenues within the range of $ 106 to $ 114 million.

Digital transformation has contributed to Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) success. The company manufactures low-power programmable chips, covering a wide range of applications, from household appliances to automobiles to industrial equipment and communications. To accelerate hardware development, including Artificial Intelligence devices, Lattice Semiconductor has developed its FPGA platform.

S&P indices are expected to receive other updates starting April 20, 2021. Specifically, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems, acquired by Siemens, in the S&P 500. Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) and Lattice Semiconductor will be included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.