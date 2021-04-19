Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is -10.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) established initial surge of 2.21% at $80.81, as the Stock market unbolted on April 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $80.96 and sunk to $77.62 before settling in for the price of $79.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORA posted a 52-week range of $53.44-$128.87.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.99.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1402 workers. It has generated 503,097 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,953. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.17, operating margin was +27.72 and Pretax Margin of +23.92.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ormat Technologies Inc. industry. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s EVP- Electricty Segment bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 55.77, making the entire transaction reach 167,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,160. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s EVP – BD, Sales and Marketing bought 511 for 58.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 511 in total.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.09, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.28.

In the same vein, ORA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ormat Technologies Inc., ORA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.68% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.76% that was lower than 53.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.