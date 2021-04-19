Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.63 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) flaunted slowness of -0.55% at $70.58, as the Stock market unbolted on April 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $71.41 and sunk to $69.85 before settling in for the price of $70.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $43.55-$71.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $433.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $429.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 69000 employees. It has generated 184,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,130. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.77, operating margin was +14.97 and Pretax Margin of +11.85.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Otis Worldwide Corporation industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,971 shares at the rate of 63.73, making the entire transaction reach 125,612 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s EVP, Chief GC & Corp. Sec. sold 754 for 63.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.59) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in the upcoming year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.14.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.19% that was lower than 22.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.