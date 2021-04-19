Progyny Inc. (PGNY) went up 5.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 16, 2021, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) set off with pace as it heaved 5.27% to $52.97. During the day, the stock rose to $55.00 and sunk to $52.88 before settling in for the price of $50.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $19.71-$53.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 549.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.10.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 210 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,642,181 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 221,233. The stock had 5.62 Receivables turnover and 1.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.32, operating margin was +2.42 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Progyny Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 87.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 50.32, making the entire transaction reach 251,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 360,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 14, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 49.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,833. This particular insider is now the holder of 365,000 in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 549.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 124.68.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Progyny Inc., PGNY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.86% that was lower than 56.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

