Weibo Corporation (WB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.07

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) established initial surge of 1.27% at $49.48, as the Stock market unbolted on April 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $49.58 and sunk to $48.22 before settling in for the price of $48.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WB posted a 52-week range of $28.93-$63.55.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4126 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.12, operating margin was +29.99 and Pretax Margin of +22.24.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Weibo Corporation industry. Weibo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.22%, in contrast to 45.70% institutional ownership.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.54 while generating a return on equity of 12.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.57, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.55.

In the same vein, WB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Weibo Corporation, WB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation (WB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.79% that was lower than 49.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.