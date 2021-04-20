Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) volume hits 38.92 million: A New Opening for Investors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) flaunted slowness of -1.27% at $81.11, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $83.18 and sunk to $80.39 before settling in for the price of $82.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $48.42-$99.23.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 604.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.25.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12600 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 774,841 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,619. The stock had 4.96 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.53, operating margin was +14.02 and Pretax Margin of +13.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 77.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 55,000 shares at the rate of 80.54, making the entire transaction reach 4,429,588 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,209,795. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s SVP & GM DESG sold 81,500 for 84.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,848,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 316,641 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.50 while generating a return on equity of 57.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 604.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.74, and its Beta score is 2.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 128.12.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 44.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.93% that was higher than 40.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.