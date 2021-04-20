Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Open at price of $2.74: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) established initial surge of 1.43% at $2.83, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.92 and sunk to $2.60 before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCNC posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$11.62.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -761.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.47.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 54 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.32, operating margin was -8.04 and Pretax Margin of -40.91.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Code Chain New Continent Limited industry. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -40.40 while generating a return on equity of -34.35.

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -761.70%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.89.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, CCNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.20% that was lower than 171.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.